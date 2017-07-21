Workers just destroyed Toronto's famous new stairs

A set of DIY stairs in a Toronto park has led to quite the kerfuffle both here at home and abroad, especially since city staff have now taken the wooden steps down.

According to CTV News, retired mechanic Adi Astl built a set of stairs in an area of Etobicoke's Tom Riley Park after local visitors were having difficulty getting to a community garden.

Homemade staircase that caused so much fuss at Tom Riley Park being removed by city work crew https://t.co/VneE3RLK10 — Terry Demostenes (@Terrydemostenes) July 21, 2017

City staff reportedly estimated the project would cost $65,000, so Astl stepped up to the plate and took matters into his own hands, literally. He built the stairs for $550.

A carpenter in Canada spent $550 building a set of stairs next to a steep path that Toronto City Hall claimed would cost $65,000 - RIP OFF! — charles benjamin (@chaleeboh3131) July 21, 2017

Astl's stairs have made international headlines. Ward 5 Councillor Justin Di Ciano and Mayor John Tory, as well as countless individuals, praised his initiative.

Here is my statement on the Tom Riley Park stairs. pic.twitter.com/nwJTyW480l — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 21, 2017

"The original cost estimate for the City of Toronto to build stairs in Tom Riley Park was absolutely ridiculous and out of whack with reality," said the mayor in a statement that also thanked Astl.

"Work on the new steps starts today and will be done in a matter of days," the mayor continued.

.... is not attached to anything. pic.twitter.com/NCZ4p6aG0o — Shannon McKarney (@zchamu) July 20, 2017

Astl's work didn't, however, receive blanket praise. One Twitter user visited the park and noticed the stairs had many safety-related flaws, regardless of the good intentions behind them.

In honour of the old guy at Tom Riley Park, I've gone ahead and just built some shitty, rickety stairs in other places in Toronto. #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/SaqZCVC0xt — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) July 21, 2017

Luckily no one got hurt using the DIY stairs and it looks like Astl's project actually got the city to take action fast.