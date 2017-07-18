Toronto will finally get a summer heatwave this week

Summer finally feels like it's arrived in Toronto, humidity and all. After a cool (and rainy) start, it looks like the mercury's starting to rise.

It's supposed to feel like 34 C with the humidex today, and Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the city.

"Possible high levels of air pollution are expected today. A special air quality statement is in place due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality. Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the area," reads the statement.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk," it later continues.

Tomorrow, it might be even hotter outside. Environment Canada says that despite the risk of afternoon showers, it could feel like 35 C with the humidex.

It's forecast to stay hot and sunny for the rest of the week too.