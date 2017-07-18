Toronto rental prices show first signs of cooling down

As Toronto home sales continue to tumble, the rental market might finally be slowing down too. After the average price for a one bedroom apartment saw months and months of steady increases, July rates have nearly flatlined.

According to Padmapper's monthly tally, the average price of a one bedroom apartment clocks in at $1,800 this month, which is up from $1,790 in June for a 0.6 percent increase.

This wouldn't be much to get excited about if it wasn't for the fact that the cost of a one bedroom in Toronto has already risen $300 so far this year. If rental prices level off, that's good news for apartment hunters out there who face a downright scary market.

The bad news for prospective renters is that two bedroom units have continued to climb at rates we're familiar with. These apartments jumped by 3 percent to reach $2,430 this month, though that number trails well behind Vancouver's national leading cost of $3,230 per month.