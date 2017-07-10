Toronto ranked one of the most livable cities in the world

City
Toronto has been ranked one of the most livable cities in the world according to a new Ipsos Poll, reports Global News.

For the poll, 18,500 people from 26 countries were surveyed. Toronto placed as the fifth most livable city in the world. We tied with Amsterdam, London, Oslo and Stockholm.

Zurich, Sydney and Vancouver (tied with Abu Dhabi) topped this list.

In terms of overall score across a number of categories, respondents ranked New York the best city in the world - on this metric Toronto came in 11th place.

Of course, all of these different rankings vary, but over the past few years, Toronto's gotten used to doing well in these types of polls.

