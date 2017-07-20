Toronto has the highest hydro rates in Canada

Toronto hydro rates are the most expensive in the country, according to a new report from the Fraser Institute.

The report, titled Evaluating Electricity Price Growth in Ontario, found that Toronto hydro bills were $60 more per month (including taxes) than the average Canadian hydro bill.

Toronto residents, on average, pay $201 per month for hydro - that's a $77 increase between 2010 and 2016. In comparison to other major Canadian cities, Montreal residents pay $83, folks in Calgary and Edmonton pay $104 and Vancouverites pay $114. Ottawa residents pay $183.

Ontario hydro prices fastest growing in Canada between '08 and '16 https://t.co/bOgCxcS7BG #onpoli pic.twitter.com/v6cITtQPW5 — The Fraser Institute (@FraserInstitute) July 20, 2017

According to the report, electricity prices in Ontario increased 71 percent from 2008 to 2016 - during the same time period, the national average went up 34 percent. Electricity prices in the province also increased 2.5 faster than income levels between 2008 and 2015.

Ontario hydro prices rose 71% between 2008 and 2016 https://t.co/bOgCxcS7BG #onpoli pic.twitter.com/eLjLI1neJY — The Fraser Institute (@FraserInstitute) July 20, 2017

"Ontario’s high electricity prices can be attributed to poorly structured long term contracts, the phase-out of coal energy, and a growing electricity supply and demand imbalance in the province that is resulting in Ontario exporting electricity at a loss," reads the report.

This past spring the provincial government introduced a plan to lower hydro bills over the next decade. They could, however, go up again following that 10 year period.