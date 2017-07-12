Toronto is getting a new luxury hotel

Toronto newest luxury hotel will pop up near one of the swankiest parts of the city: Yorkville.

Yesterday, the San Francisco-based boutique hotel company Kimpton announced it would be opening a Toronto location. Instead of creating a whole new building, it'll take over (and make over) the Holiday Inn at 280 Bloor St. W.

News from the 6ix: Kimpton Comes to Toronto! Mid-next year, visit us in the city's posh Bloor-Yorkville neighborhood, full of artistic energy and bohemian spirit. A post shared by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants (@kimpton) on Jul 11, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

The hotel, owned by Canadian company InnVest, will feature 189 guest rooms, 18 suites and one 2,000 square foot presidential suite. The project will include a street-facing restaurant and bar, but there's no word yet whether it'll be the Fox and the Fiddle that's currently on site (doubtful).

Kimpton has boutique hotels in cities all over the United States as well as in the Cayman Islands and in Amsterdam. This will be its first Canadian outpost and it's slated to open in the middle of 2018.