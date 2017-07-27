Major road closures to watch for this weekend in Toronto

Navigating around Toronto should be a bit easier this weekend, though there are a few major road closures to be aware of.

In addition to major roadwork along Dundas St., the annual Beaches Jazz Festival will close off a big chunk of Queen St. starting on Thursday, July 27.

Queen Street East between Woodbine Avenue and Beech Avenue will be closed three consecutive evenings from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from July 27 to 29 for the street festival.

During the closure times Thursday to Saturday, the TTC's 501 Queen Street replacement bus will turn back at the Woodbine Loop and the 64 Main Street buses will divert via Wineva Avenue, Alfresco Lawn, Lee Avenue, Williamson Road and Southwood Drive.

On Sunday, the music festival will be restricted to Woodbine Park from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with no road closures required. Please note roads near the park will be busy.

In addition to the road closures, there's also another major subway shutdown this weekend, this time on Line 1 between Sheppard West and St. George stations on July 29 and 30 due to signal upgrades.