Road closures reach a peak this weekend in Toronto

It's a doozy of a weekend for road closures in Toronto. Thanks to construction, street festivals and a triathlon, lots of pockets of the city will be off limits to cars.

The main construction zone is Dundas Street between Bay and Church streets, although there are smaller projects scattered across the city. And, don't forget, there's also a major TTC subway closure this weekend to contend with.

Here are the major road closures to be aware of.

A series of roads will be closed on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate the parade and other activities of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival.

The parade will begin at the rear of 30 Sewells Rd., then travel west on McLevin Avenue to Neilson Road and then north on Neilson Road to Neilson Park Drive. The 39A Finch East, 132 Milner and 133 Neilson bus routes will divert.

Gerrard Street, between Glenside Avenue and Coxwell Avenue, will be closed from Saturday, July 22 at 8 a.m. to Monday, July 24 at 2 a.m. for the Festival of South Asia.

Shuttle buses on the 506 Carlton route will divert in both directions via Greenwood Avenue, Dundas Street East and Coxwell Avenue.

Bloor Street, from Dufferin Street to Lansdowne Avenue, will be closed in both directions from Saturday, July 22 at 9 a.m. to Sunday, July 23 at 9 p.m. for the BIG on Bloor Festival. To accommodate this event, a series of smaller road closures will be in place in this area.

Buses on the 300 Bloor-Danforth night route will divert via Dufferin Street, Dupont Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

Ossington Avenue, from Dundas Street to Queen Street, will be closed from Saturday, July 22 at 5 a.m. to Sunday, July 23 at 3 a.m. for this event. Some local streets in the area will also be closed.

Buses on 63/363 Ossington will divert via Dundas Street West and Shaw Street.

This event will result in the following partial road closures on the Gardiner Expressway, the Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard:

The eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway, from the Humber River to Carlaw Avenue, will be closed on Sunday, July 23 from 2 a.m. to 12 noon (westbound lanes will remain open).

The northbound lanes on the Don Valley Parkway, from the Gardiner Expressway to Eglinton Avenue, will be closed on Sunday, July 23 from 2 a.m. to 12 noon (southbound lanes will remain open).

One eastbound lane of Lake Shore Boulevard, from Windermere Avenue to New Brunswick Way/Remembrance Drive, will be closed on Sunday, July 23 from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yonge Street, from Dundas Street to Queen Street, will be closed on Sunday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.