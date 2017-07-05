Rental of the week: 500 Queens Quay West
Ever wondered what a true high roller rental looks like in Toronto? You know, the type of place that an A-list actor or business tycoon might shack up in while visiting the city for an extended stay?
Well, this loft at 500 Queens Quay West should give you a pretty good idea. Offered up for rent for the first time in a decade, it's a stunning modern space with a jaw-dropper of a price tag — just $28,000 a month.
What do you get for all that coin? The location is clearly one of the big selling points, given that it's right on the water with a terrace that overlooks the harbour and the Toronto music garden.
But you also get fine architectural details. The space was designed by KPMB Architects and was given a “Best in Canada” award from Canadian Interiors Magazine. These are the types of accolades that help to woo the most discerning would-be residents out there.
Is it worth the money? If you have to ask, this place ain't for you. But, it sure is pretty to look at.
A superstar athlete acquired at the trade deadline who wants a sweet place to call home before figuring out if he'll be sticking with the team long term.
You're not able to budget for $336,000 in rent per year.
Unique Urban Homes
