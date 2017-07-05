Rental of the week: 500 Queens Quay West

Ever wondered what a true high roller rental looks like in Toronto? You know, the type of place that an A-list actor or business tycoon might shack up in while visiting the city for an extended stay?

Well, this loft at 500 Queens Quay West should give you a pretty good idea. Offered up for rent for the first time in a decade, it's a stunning modern space with a jaw-dropper of a price tag — just $28,000 a month.

What do you get for all that coin? The location is clearly one of the big selling points, given that it's right on the water with a terrace that overlooks the harbour and the Toronto music garden.

But you also get fine architectural details. The space was designed by KPMB Architects and was given a “Best in Canada” award from Canadian Interiors Magazine. These are the types of accolades that help to woo the most discerning would-be residents out there.

Is it worth the money? If you have to ask, this place ain't for you. But, it sure is pretty to look at.

Specs

Address: 500 Queens Quay West

Realtor: Paul Johnston

Apartment type: Loft

Rent: $28,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: Garage

Laundry? In-suite

Outdoor space? Waterfront terrace

Good For

A superstar athlete acquired at the trade deadline who wants a sweet place to call home before figuring out if he'll be sticking with the team long term.

Move On If

You're not able to budget for $336,000 in rent per year.