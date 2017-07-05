City
Rental of the week: 500 Queens Quay West

Ever wondered what a true high roller rental looks like in Toronto? You know, the type of place that an A-list actor or business tycoon might shack up in while visiting the city for an extended stay?

500 queens quay westWell, this loft at 500 Queens Quay West should give you a pretty good idea. Offered up for rent for the first time in a decade, it's a stunning modern space with a jaw-dropper of a price tag — just $28,000 a month.

500 queens quay westWhat do you get for all that coin? The location is clearly one of the big selling points, given that it's right on the water with a terrace that overlooks the harbour and the Toronto music garden.

500 queens quay westBut you also get fine architectural details. The space was designed by KPMB Architects and was given a “Best in Canada” award from Canadian Interiors Magazine. These are the types of accolades that help to woo the most discerning would-be residents out there.

500 queens quay westIs it worth the money? If you have to ask, this place ain't for you. But, it sure is pretty to look at. 

500 queens quay westSpecs
  • Address: 500 Queens Quay West
  • Realtor: Paul Johnston
  • Apartment type: Loft
  • Rent: $28,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: Garage
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Waterfront terrace
500 queens quay westGood For 

A superstar athlete acquired at the trade deadline who wants a sweet place to call home before figuring out if he'll be sticking with the team long term. 

500 queens quay westMove On If

You're not able to budget for $336,000 in rent per year. 

