City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
228 jones avenue

Rental of the week: 228 Jones Avenue

City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Most of the time I spend looking for rentals to feature is filled with angst and sadness on behalf of those who find themselves in the midst of an apartment hunt, but every now and again I do come across a place a genuinely like.

228 Jones AvenueThis upper unit at 228 Jones Avenue fits that bill. It's freshly renovated, gets lots of light, has a nice-looking deck, and isn't outrageously priced. No, it's not exactly cheap, but at $1,400 for a newish space, you won't hear me crying foul. 

228 Jones AvenueIt's not the biggest place in the world, but the smallish bedroom is saved by the sliding door, which means you can easily get a Queen bed in here. The narrow layout actually means that there's a bit of room in front of the closet to take advantage of.

228 Jones AvenueElsewhere, the new kitchen and washroom can compete with the ones you'll find in condo rentals priced far higher than this place. The ad boasts in-suite laundry as well, though I can't see a washer/dryer in the photos (they might be in the closet beside the fridge).

228 Jones AvenueSpecs
  • Address: 228 Jones Ave. (upper)
  • Apartment type: 2nd floor apartment
  • Rent: $1,400
  • Utilities: Included
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Street
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Deck
  • Pet friendly? Unspecified
228 Jones AvenueGood For

Someone looking for the new finishes of a condo rental but who doesn't need in-building amenities. Sure there's no pool or exercise room to access here, but this apartment is certainly cheaper than the average new condo rental.

228 Jones AvenueMove On If

You need a parking spot. Getting a permit here shouldn't be too hard, but if you have multiple vehicles, this won't be the best spot.

Lead photo by

Padmapper

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Rental of the week: 228 Jones Avenue

Bombardier's TTC streetcar delivery might be delayed yet again

The TTC will close part of Line 2 this weekend

The top 5 new parks in Toronto

The huge park under the Gardiner Expressway inches closer to reality

Toronto's narrow house is on the market for nearly $800K

Toronto is getting a new luxury hotel

House of the week: 209 George Street