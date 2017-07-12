Rental of the week: 228 Jones Avenue

Most of the time I spend looking for rentals to feature is filled with angst and sadness on behalf of those who find themselves in the midst of an apartment hunt, but every now and again I do come across a place a genuinely like.

This upper unit at 228 Jones Avenue fits that bill. It's freshly renovated, gets lots of light, has a nice-looking deck, and isn't outrageously priced. No, it's not exactly cheap, but at $1,400 for a newish space, you won't hear me crying foul.

It's not the biggest place in the world, but the smallish bedroom is saved by the sliding door, which means you can easily get a Queen bed in here. The narrow layout actually means that there's a bit of room in front of the closet to take advantage of.

Elsewhere, the new kitchen and washroom can compete with the ones you'll find in condo rentals priced far higher than this place. The ad boasts in-suite laundry as well, though I can't see a washer/dryer in the photos (they might be in the closet beside the fridge).

Specs

Address: 228 Jones Ave. (upper)

Apartment type: 2nd floor apartment

Rent: $1,400

Utilities: Included

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Street

Laundry? In-suite

Outdoor space? Deck

Pet friendly? Unspecified

Good For

Someone looking for the new finishes of a condo rental but who doesn't need in-building amenities. Sure there's no pool or exercise room to access here, but this apartment is certainly cheaper than the average new condo rental.

Move On If

You need a parking spot. Getting a permit here shouldn't be too hard, but if you have multiple vehicles, this won't be the best spot.