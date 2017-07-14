This Muskoka cottage is the pinnacle of luxury retreats

Forget about roughing it at this lakeside estate on tony Lake Joseph in the heart of Muskoka.

This cottage's (if you can even call it that) aesthetic is more Scandinavian minimalism than rustic woodland retreat, so if you're looking for a country home filled with wooden beams and Canadiana kitsch, you might want to move on.

Most, however, will find lots to like about this nearly $10 million 7,000 square foot space that comes with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Best of all, it has a 326 foot waterfront as well as a boathouse with three slips and an additional 650 square feet of living space. That means there's plenty of room for guests at all the parties you'll inevitably throw here.

In terms of party-related amenities, the main house's basement comes with an expansive wet bar. There's also a sauna here, in case you need to unwind from all the relaxing you've been doing.

And if you really need to spend nearly $10 million to get away from it all, this property is situated on 2.8 acres, so go forth and explore.