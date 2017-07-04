House of the week: 7 Fallingbrook Drive

For all the allure of the Bridle Path as Toronto's most luxurious real estate destination, it's the houses the sit atop the Scarborough Bluffs that really make me wish I was rich. Case in point, this absolute show stopper of a home at 7 Fallingbrook Drive.

The interior of the house is the quintessence of tasteful luxury with tons of natural light, wood accents, and a kitchen to die for. But, let's be honest, it's the outside space that sets your mouth agape.

Just look at that view over the hot tub and pool onto Lake Ontario. It's hard to imagine that this incredible setting is only a half hour drive from downtown Toronto. And it's not just the pool that's so nice; the covered outdoor fireplace and multiple decks are also great.

If there's a criticism here, it's that the house itself isn't as big as you might expect for the $7 million price tag. Still, with a place as nice as this, it's always good to have an excuse to dissuade freeloading guests from getting too comfy.

Specs

Address: 7 Fallingbrook Dr.

Price: $6,950,000

Lot Size: 100 x 137.33 feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 5

Walk Score: 48

Transit Score: 68

Listing agent: Diane Chaput

Listing ID: E3814112

Good For

Someone who's always dreamed of living right by the lake. Well, correction, someone who's always dreamed of living right by the lake who has come into a lot of money and can afford a gem like this.

Move On If

It's more appealing to live close to downtown than it is to live atop the Bluffs. That backyard looks like it'd be worth a daily car commute, but everyone deals with road rage differently.