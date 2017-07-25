City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
128 Mount Pleasant Road

House of the week: 128 Mount Pleasant Road

City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This Rosedale house might be the perfect fixer upper project for someone who loves old homes and has tons of money to burn. Right now, it looks like a feral house from the outside, but it's on a sizeable corner lot in a highly desirable location.

128 Mount Pleasant RoadIt would take a lot to turn this into a dream home, but the house's original details, which somehow have been preserved over the years, have lots of charm.

128 Mount Pleasant RoadOne of the big challenges, of course, is that this place appears to have served as a multi-rental unit at one point, given its three kitchens and the general layout of the upper floors. 

128 Mount Pleasant RoadI doubt anyone will buy this as an income property, so the existing second and third floor kitchens and bathrooms are surely going to be removed/overhauled at some point in the future.

128 Mount Pleasant Road

It's not as if the house is remotely un-livable right now — it's just not showing its fullest potential. Given the sub $3 million price tag and the prestigious area, prospective buyers will surely be looking at the bones of the house and its property lines more than its present condition.

128 Mount Pleasant Road

Specs
128 Mount Pleasant RoadGood For

Someone with new money who wants to look like they have old money. This house has lots of old Toronto character, but it needs some serious love to compete with other renovated properties nearby.

128 Mount Pleasant RoadMove On If

Anyone who wants a turn-key purchase will want to stay well away from this one.

128 Mount Pleasant Road128 Mount Pleasant Road128 Mount Pleasant Road128 Mount Pleasant Road128 Mount Pleasant Road128 Mount Pleasant Road128 Mount Pleasant Road128 Mount Pleasant Road128 Mount Pleasant Road

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our House of the Week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Bridhouse Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

House of the week: 128 Mount Pleasant Road

Average price of a condo in Toronto passes $500K

Huge fight breaks out at No Frills in Toronto

People are loving the city's new Toronto sign

The top 10 buildings lost to demolition in Toronto

10 fun things Toronto kids did in the 1980s

The top 27 swimming pools in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 10 bra boutiques in Toronto