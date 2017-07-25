House of the week: 128 Mount Pleasant Road

This Rosedale house might be the perfect fixer upper project for someone who loves old homes and has tons of money to burn. Right now, it looks like a feral house from the outside, but it's on a sizeable corner lot in a highly desirable location.

It would take a lot to turn this into a dream home, but the house's original details, which somehow have been preserved over the years, have lots of charm.

One of the big challenges, of course, is that this place appears to have served as a multi-rental unit at one point, given its three kitchens and the general layout of the upper floors.

I doubt anyone will buy this as an income property, so the existing second and third floor kitchens and bathrooms are surely going to be removed/overhauled at some point in the future.

It's not as if the house is remotely un-livable right now — it's just not showing its fullest potential. Given the sub $3 million price tag and the prestigious area, prospective buyers will surely be looking at the bones of the house and its property lines more than its present condition.

Specs

Address: 128 Mount Pleasant Rd.

Price: $2,769,000

Lot Size: 50 x 133 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 81

Transit Score: 91

Listing agent: Alex Brott

Listing ID: C3855499

Good For

Someone with new money who wants to look like they have old money. This house has lots of old Toronto character, but it needs some serious love to compete with other renovated properties nearby.

Move On If

Anyone who wants a turn-key purchase will want to stay well away from this one.