10 essential summer date ideas in Toronto

Summer dates ideas will let you dial up the romance and enjoy everything Toronto has to offer all at the same time. Sure, some of these date ideas might be a bit cliché, but so too is the start of most relationships. Swipe right and embrace it this summer.

Here are my picks for 10 essential summer Toronto dates.

Root for the home team

The Toronto Blue Jays might not be doing so hot this year, but that means cheaper 500-level tickets for you and your date! Head to the Rogers Centre and sip on over-priced beer together. Pro tip: you're allowed to bring in your own food, so pack some snacks.

Pack a picnic

If you don't want to run into the whole city at Trinity Bellwoods Park on a weekend, head to another local green space, find a spot in the shade and spend an afternoon lounging around on a blanket, chatting and munching on delicious food.

Ride a bunch of roller coasters

Venture up to Vaughan and spend a day holding hands on scary rides at Canada's Wonderland. If it's warm, bring a bather so you can visit the on-site water park, Splash Works. Or, wait until the end of the summer and visit the blissfully nostalgic CNE together.

Have a beach day

Play hooky (or wait for your days off) and escape to the beach. Make sure whichever one you're looking to visit is actually open, or, leave town and hit up a sandy area by the lake just outside the city.

Day drink

Hit up a romantic patio, find a spot by the lake or visit a brewery with an outdoor drinking area and spend hours chatting in the sun (or under an umbrella, if that's more your style).

Find a secret spot

Impress your date with your Toronto knowledge by showing them one of the city's more secretive places, like a hidden courtyard, a low-key beach or an out-of-sight bar. Or, be urban explorers and discover your new favourite place together.

Get stranded at the drive-in

Pretend you're in Riverdale (or Grease) and take in a movie at The Docks or at one of the drive-ins just outside the city. Or, hit up one of the many, many free outdoor movie screenings that happen all over town throughout the summer months.

Go for a stroll

Ontario Place's new Trillium Park is finally open, so catch some great views of the city there. If you want to feel like you're in the country, take your date to a super serene spot in the city.

Grab some ice cream

Toronto is obsessed with ice cream, so hop on the bandwagon and take your date to one of the best ice cream places in the city. Or, go all out and share an over-the-top milkshake, because why not?

Be a tourist

There's nothing quite like being a tourist in your own city. Spend a day with your date exploring all the attractions you'd normally avoid, like the CN Tower, the Aquarium, big museums and galleries, and even a mall. Prepare yourself for kitsch and lots of laughs.