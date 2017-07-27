Condo of the week: 1 Columbus Avenue

Toronto may have plenty of condos advertised as lofts, but true hard lofts that look great aren't as common as you might think. This unit at 1 Columbus Ave. (near Dundas and Sorauren) is obviously an exception. It's just a beautiful space.

Along with the brick and beam highlights, it features a private elevator that goes straight up to the living space. Throw in a cool-looking rounded staircase, a pimped out kitchen, and a gas fireplace, and you have the formula for one envy-worthy condo.

The cherry on top is the 1,600 square foot rooftop patio that features a gas fire pit, a barbecue, a kitchen and a view down to the lake. I could see myself spending a lot of time up here.

Size-wise, the unit is bigger than it reads on specs thanks to the office/dressing area. This is a smart use of space and contributes to the overall vibe of intelligent adaptation that radiates from the design here.

Specs

Address: 1 Columbus Ave.

Price:$2,495,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 86

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $868.91

Listing agent: Carol Lome

Listing ID: W3881127

Good For

Someone who fell in love with the lofts featured in 1980s movies set in Manhattan. Let's not compare Toronto to New York, but this has that dreamy vibe that directors of the period cultivated.

Move On If

You really want to live near a subway line. This condo boasts a 100 transit score, but not everyone loves the idea of relying on Toronto's streetcars.