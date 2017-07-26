Concerns persist about swimming at Toronto's beaches

Many of Toronto's public beaches are open after widespread flooding kept them closed earlier this season.

However, as CBC News reports, the six beaches that are currently open don't meet the safety standards of Blue Flag, an eco-certification for beaches and marinas around the world.

This means the organization's Blue Flags haven't flown at Toronto beaches this summer

A post shared by Dave Hayden (@dhayden55) on Jul 25, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

According to CBC, the city says that the water is safe (with acceptable bacteria levels) and swimmable.

Yet, the beaches don't meet Blue Flags' standards due to an increased amount of litter and debris, such as driftwood, high water levels, and a loss of certain access points due to flooding.

Bluffer's Beach, Cherry Beach, Kew-Balmy Beach, Marie Curtis, Sunnyside Beach, and Woodbine Beach are currently listed as partially open.

A post shared by Dylan Snow (@lifesquared2) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Some Toronto beaches, including Hanlan's Point and Gibraltar Point on the Islands, will remain closed for the rest of the summer.