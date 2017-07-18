Canada ranked most influential country in the world

Canada's having a moment. While our country is definitely fraught with issues, around the world we're seen as a force of good, according to the results of an Ipsos Poll released earlier this month.

Ipsos polled more than 18,000 people across 25 countries to see "who influences global affairs in this dangerous world."

An overwhelming majority of respondents agreed that Canada has a positive influence around the world. "[A]Majority of respondents around the world put Canada (81%) at the top of the list of countries and organizations that have positive influence on world affairs today," reads the Ipsos report.

"While Canada's positive influence score remains the same since 2016, all other countries and organizations experienced a decline since last sounding," it continues.

Australia and Germany ranked right behind Canada. Only 40 percent of respondents agreed that the United States has a positive influence on the world.