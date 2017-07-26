Canada Post says it won’t block Toronto bike lanes anymore

Even with an improved cycling network, it can still be treacherous to get around Toronto on two wheels thanks to the number of obstacles facing those in bike lanes.

For the past seven weeks, as CBC News reports, Toronto Parking Enforcement officer Kyle Ashley, has been making sure folks follow the rules in the city's bike lanes. He's especially vocal on Twitter.

.@askcanpar how many cyclists is one delivery worth? I count near 20 for your 1? 150$ ticket, see how many you've risked? @TorontoPolice pic.twitter.com/TBghPJhxCz — PEO K. Ashley (@TPS_ParkingPal) July 11, 2017

He revealed that certain delivery trucks, such as couriers and the Canada Post, are some of the worst offenders when it comes to blocking bike lanes.

.@canadaposthelps the other day I was called a jerk. Today... This driver ... Used more colorful language. Calling me f'ing idiot. #BikeTO pic.twitter.com/ZbkqVCAEq0 — PEO K. Ashley (@TPS_ParkingPal) July 21, 2017

Yesterday, however, after Ashley told the Toronto Star that the Canada Post was one of the worst bike lane blockers, the country's main postal service announced it would stop parking in these lanes.

Mayor John Tory responded with a statement thanking Canada Post for its commitment to keep the city's bike lanes free of vehicular traffic.

Here is my statement on @canadapostcorp pledging not to block bike lanes in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/bd6DKHW7ub — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 25, 2017

Now other companies just need to follow suit.