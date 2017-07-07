City
bigwood island cottage

Private island on Georgian Bay is an epic cottage escape

Considering this cottage comes with a 36-acre private island, a $4.8 million price tag doesn't seem too absurd, especially considering how much luxury cottages in Muskoka cost.

bigwood island georgian bay

This property known as Bigwood Island, located by Byng Inlet (it used to be referred to as a ghost town) north of Parry Sound, is more like a private resort than a cottage.

bigwood island georgian bayThe main lodge here dates back to 1905, but it's been fully restored, so don't worry too much about roughing it here.

bigwood island georgian bay

This more than 100-year-old lodge features 2,400 square feet of living space as well as a wrap around porch so you can easily soak in the rugged splendour of Georgian Bay.

bigwood island georgian bayAlong with the main lodge, Bigwood plays host to four private cottages that dot the island. Each one features different amenities, including one with a fitness centres, and together, they comfortably sleep 20. 

bigwood island georgian bay

Yes, that means it'll be easy to host overnight parties and get-togethers here, which is a good thing because Bigwood Island is well over three hours away from Toronto.

bigwood island georgian bay

Of course, you'll also need to brave a short boat ride before you can lounge lakeside after a long week in the city.

bigwood island georgian bay

But a long journey will seem well worth it when you're frolicking on this island that looks like it's straight out of a Group of Seven painting.

bigwood island georgian bay

You'll just have to fork over nearly $5 million to enjoy this luxurious, yet still rustic cottage escape.

bigwood island georgian bayBest of all, if you want to try it before you buy it, you can rent it out for $1,715 per night. If you bring 20 people, that's only $85.75 each - a steal!
bigwood island georgian baybigwood island georgian baybigwood island georgian baybigwood island georgian bay

Lead photo by

Sotheby's International Realty

