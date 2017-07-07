Private island on Georgian Bay is an epic cottage escape

Considering this cottage comes with a 36-acre private island, a $4.8 million price tag doesn't seem too absurd, especially considering how much luxury cottages in Muskoka cost.

This property known as Bigwood Island, located by Byng Inlet (it used to be referred to as a ghost town) north of Parry Sound, is more like a private resort than a cottage.

The main lodge here dates back to 1905, but it's been fully restored, so don't worry too much about roughing it here.

This more than 100-year-old lodge features 2,400 square feet of living space as well as a wrap around porch so you can easily soak in the rugged splendour of Georgian Bay.

Along with the main lodge, Bigwood plays host to four private cottages that dot the island. Each one features different amenities, including one with a fitness centres, and together, they comfortably sleep 20.

Yes, that means it'll be easy to host overnight parties and get-togethers here, which is a good thing because Bigwood Island is well over three hours away from Toronto.

Of course, you'll also need to brave a short boat ride before you can lounge lakeside after a long week in the city.

But a long journey will seem well worth it when you're frolicking on this island that looks like it's straight out of a Group of Seven painting.

You'll just have to fork over nearly $5 million to enjoy this luxurious, yet still rustic cottage escape.

Best of all, if you want to try it before you buy it, you can rent it out for $1,715 per night. If you bring 20 people, that's only $85.75 each - a steal!

