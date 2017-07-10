You might finally be able to raise chickens in Toronto backyards

City
backyard chickens toronto

You can already rent a chicken in Toronto, but backyard chicken coops remain against the rules across the city.

There's currently a bylaw preventing wannabe farmers from raising hens in their backyards, but city council might consider launching a pilot project to look into amending this bylaw once and for all.

According to CBC News, a group of councillors planned to introduce a motion at last week's council meeting that, if passed, would allow residents of four wards — all of which feature sizeable residential backyards — to raise chickens and contribute to the city's sustainable food movement. 

The motion was delayed until council sits again in the fall. The final meeting before summer break was suspended due to the passing of Councillor Pam McConnell.

Once the motion is approved, a pilot project could cluck its way into action in just a matter of weeks. 

