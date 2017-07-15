What a $15 million cottage looks like in Muskoka

Cottages in Muskoka don't come cheap, especially if you're looking to kick back on Lake Rosseau. But this property offers over-the-top luxury for those weekends when you (read: wildly rich you) just need to escape Toronto.

At a whopping $14,950,000, this estate is more like a personal resort than a quaint country house.

With 6,700 square feet of space, you'll have lots of room to host hordes of friends and family members who'll inevitably vie for a chance to spend a day or five here.

Ferris Rafauli (you know, Drake's architect) designed the place, and according to the listing it was "built with only the finest exotic and rare materials sourced from around the globe with no cost spared."

This cottage, which looks like it wouldn't be out of place in a tony enclave in the middle of the city, also features and in-ground pool, just in case the lake is too cold or something. It has a sport court where you can keep active.

Of course, those looking for a more cozy, yet still sprawling, lakeside abode might move on from this listing, but someone (with deep, deep pockets) will certainly be happy to call this waterfront mansion their home away from home.