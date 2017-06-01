The 5 worst roads in Toronto

The award for the worst road in Toronto goes to Dufferin Street, according to an annual poll from the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

As Global News reports, voters from across the province could weigh in to determine the worst roads in Ontario for 2016. Dufferin ranked second behind Burlington Street East in Hamilton.

Announcing the top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario. Did your road make it to the list? #ONWorstRoads pic.twitter.com/yRTp1USJqM — CAASCO News (@CAASCO_News) June 1, 2017

Yonge Street also made the provincial top 10 list, tying for ninth place with Carling Avenue in Ottawa.

The top five worst roads in Toronto are: