The 5 worst roads in Toronto

The award for the worst road in Toronto goes to Dufferin Street, according to an annual poll from the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

As Global News reports, voters from across the province could weigh in to determine the worst roads in Ontario for 2016. Dufferin ranked second behind Burlington Street East in Hamilton.

Yonge Street also made the provincial top 10 list, tying for ninth place with Carling Avenue in Ottawa.

The top five worst roads in Toronto are:

  • Dufferin Street
  • Yonge Street
  • Bathurst Street
  • Eglinton Avenue West
  • Finch Avenue West
Lead photo by

Mary Zahran

