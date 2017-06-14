Ugly strip mall could become Toronto's next big condo development

Near the southeast corner of Dundas and Bloor there's a sprawling strip mall that's bit of an urban purgatory. It used to be home to a huge Zellers, but now a Loblaws and LCBO are the main tenants, which makes the enormous parking lot here seem almost comical in scale.

But, as CBC reports today, this underused plaza could undergo a huge transformation because developer Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is looking to build on the approximately 40,000 square metre space.

This follows proposals for similar grand scale projects like the redevelopment of Mirvish Village and the Galleria Mall site. While there are no formal plans in place just yet, the developer will hold a meeting tonight at 2280 Dundas St. W. to get input from the community.

Dundas & Bloor is now one of Toronto's ugliest intersections, godawful buildings on 3 corners. Hope they don't follow tradition. https://t.co/Twzqg19VQS — John Leeson (@libyatoronto) June 14, 2017

A representative from the Choice Properties told the CBC the development would like be mixed-use, with a combination of residential, retail and commercial space.

While this would bring increased density to the area, it would also make better use of a prime piece of land right on the subway line and the UP Express.