City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
condo toronto

Ugly strip mall could become Toronto's next big condo development

City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Near the southeast corner of Dundas and Bloor there's a sprawling strip mall that's bit of an urban purgatory. It used to be home to a huge Zellers, but now a Loblaws and LCBO are the main tenants, which makes the enormous parking lot here seem almost comical in scale. 

But, as CBC reports today, this underused plaza could undergo a huge transformation because developer Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is looking to build on the approximately 40,000 square metre space.

This follows proposals for similar grand scale projects like the redevelopment of Mirvish Village and the Galleria Mall site. While there are no formal plans in place just yet, the developer will hold a meeting tonight at 2280 Dundas St. W. to get input from the community.

A representative from the Choice Properties told the CBC the development would like be mixed-use, with a combination of residential, retail and commercial space.

While this would bring increased density to the area, it would also make better use of a prime piece of land right on the subway line and the UP Express.

Lead photo by

Jonathan Castellino

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

There's more trouble with Toronto's new streetcars

Ugly strip mall could become Toronto's next big condo development

Toronto's quirkiest neighbourhood is renaming a bunch of streets

New map tracks Toronto home prices by subway station

House of the week: 285 Grace Street

Hundreds gathered in a Toronto park to remember Orlando

Controversy swirls over Toronto spa's trans policies

Toronto home sales continue to plummet