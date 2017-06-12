City
Amy Grief
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Zoo to reopen this Thursday

Ever since approximately 400 employees walked off the job on May 11, the Toronto Zoo has been closed. But now, more than one month later, it'll reopen later this week. 

On Thursday, CUPE Local 1600, which is representing the zoo employees - who were concerned about issues related to job security - reached a tentative deal with the zoo board.

The employees ratified this agreement over the weekend, and the zoo board will vote to ratify it today. Update: The zoo board ratified the agreement and the zoo will open its doors on Thursday, June 15.

That means you'll finally get to see the zoo's new baby animals, including cheetah and leopard cubs, all summer long.

Ben Roffelsen Photography

