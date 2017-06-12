Toronto Zoo to reopen this Thursday

Ever since approximately 400 employees walked off the job on May 11, the Toronto Zoo has been closed. But now, more than one month later, it'll reopen later this week.

On Thursday, CUPE Local 1600, which is representing the zoo employees - who were concerned about issues related to job security - reached a tentative deal with the zoo board.

The employees ratified this agreement over the weekend, and the zoo board will vote to ratify it today. Update: The zoo board ratified the agreement and the zoo will open its doors on Thursday, June 15.

Just in case you were wondering, the Toronto Zoo snow leopard cubs are now 16 days old. They are in their den with mom and doing well. 🐾 pic.twitter.com/UDbnOymBVm — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 2, 2017

That means you'll finally get to see the zoo's new baby animals, including cheetah and leopard cubs, all summer long.