City
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
dog fountain toronto

Toronto just can't get enough of its new dog fountain

Toronto's latest fountain is going to the dogs, literally. Berzcy Park, in the St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood, recently got a makeover that includes a new fountain by landscape architect Claude Cormier. 

The fountain features 27 cast iron dogs, one scared-looking cat, a lone bone, and it's fittingly located in area frequented by condo dwellers and their furry friends.

A post shared by Kara Lea (@thekaralea) on

This revamped public space is a definite boon for those who live and work in the area, but the fountain has also become a big hit on Instagram because who can resist a bunch of doggos shooting water out of their mouths?

A post shared by core team (@coreteam416) on

Humans, of course, aren't the only ones who appear to be falling in love with the fountain; dogs seem pretty enamoured with it too.

A post shared by Murdoch (@murdochthegolden) on

The park has its official reopening tomorrow from 3 to 7 p.m. 

Here are a bunch of dogs just loving Toronto's new dog fountain.

A post shared by Catie Nobes (@catiecan) on

A post shared by |) /\ \/ | |) (@d_a_f_f_y_d) on

A post shared by etheluo (@etheluo) on

Lead photo by

Marcanadian

