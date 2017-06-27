Toronto just can't get enough of its new dog fountain

Toronto's latest fountain is going to the dogs, literally. Berzcy Park, in the St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood, recently got a makeover that includes a new fountain by landscape architect Claude Cormier.

The fountain features 27 cast iron dogs, one scared-looking cat, a lone bone, and it's fittingly located in area frequented by condo dwellers and their furry friends.

This revamped public space is a definite boon for those who live and work in the area, but the fountain has also become a big hit on Instagram because who can resist a bunch of doggos shooting water out of their mouths?

Humans, of course, aren't the only ones who appear to be falling in love with the fountain; dogs seem pretty enamoured with it too.

The park has its official reopening tomorrow from 3 to 7 p.m.

Here are a bunch of dogs just loving Toronto's new dog fountain.

