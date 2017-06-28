City
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ferry terminal toronto

Toronto ferry terminal grounds getting major upgrade this fall

City
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of the biggest disappoints of summer 2017 thus far, besides the ever-changing weather, is the fact that the Toronto Islands remain closed to the public due to flooding.

The Jack Layton Ferry Terminal might be rather empty right now, but it's usually bustling at this time of year - hopefully it will be when things are back up-and-running down by the water.

Next summer, however, the area, including the terminal and Harbour Square Park, will look a lot different because it's set to get a makeover

ferry terminal toronto

What the ferry terminal will eventually look like. Image via Waterfront Toronto.

The project will be rolled out in phases, starting with the part of the park that connects Queens Quay with the terminal, reports Urban Toronto

Nearly $3 million is earmarked for phase 1A, which will include a number of facets, including improved wayfinding, landscaping and wider pedestrian paths - basically, phase 1A will make it easier to get to and from the ferry dock.

toronto ferry terminal

A view of the path leading to the ferry terminal. Image via Waterfront Toronto.

One of the more whimsical parts of this project are the giant periscopes that act as a wayfinding tool to lead visitors down to the terminal. As Urban Toronto notes, you'll be able to look through the periscopes too to get a unique view of Lake Ontario and the Islands.

Construction starts in September. 

Lead photo by

Waterfront Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Rental of the week: 368 Osler Street

Toronto ferry terminal grounds getting major upgrade this fall

30 signs you grew up in Toronto in the 1980s

What's open and closed Canada Day 2017 in Toronto

Over $1 billion invested in revitalizing Toronto waterfront

Cost of Presto installation on TTC balloons to $385 million

House of the week: 316 Joicey Boulevard

Toronto ranked one of the best LGBTQ cities in the world