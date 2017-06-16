City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
95 arundel avenue

Sold! Detached house in Toronto goes for way over asking

City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As overall sales plummet in Toronto, predictions that housing prices are set to drop can be found all over the place. Still, a perusal of sold homes over the last month reveals that there are still a few pulling in big numbers above asking. 

95 arundel avenueThese are almost invariably detached homes in competitive/desirable neighbourhoods priced in the $1 million to $2 million range. It's certainly possible to argue that these are just places that have hit the market lower than they're worth, but that's not the only variable here.

95 arundel avenueThis three bedroom detached home just off the Danforth seemed a bit low at its $1.3 million list price, but ultimately garnered enough of a bidding war to drive the final sale up to $1.8 million, which then put it a bit higher than you'd expect ($1.5M or $1.6M seems more reasonable).

95 arundel avenueThe Essentials
  • Address: 95 Arundel Ave.
  • Hit the market at: $1,399,000
  • Time on market: 8 days
  • Selling price: $1,800,000
  • Amount over asking: $401K
95 arundel avenueWhy it sold for what it did?

This house has lots going for it, from the oversized master bedroom to the renovated main floor to the large backyard and two car garage. It might only be three bedrooms, but it certainly doesn't seem small, and detached houses certainly haven't flooded this neighbourhood.

95 arundel avenueWas it worth it?

It'd be intriguing to know what this place would have gone for if it hit the market in mid summer. As it happens, it was sold while home prices were still riding high. In that context, the selling price makes sense. 

95 arundel avenue95 arundel avenue95 arundel avenue95 arundel avenue95 arundel avenue

Lead photo by

Downtown Photos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! Detached house in Toronto goes for way over asking

Toronto's Trump Hotel might soon get a new name

10 secret places to explore in Ontario this summer

Toronto is full of major road closures this weekend

Average price of two bedroom apartment in Toronto hits $2,300

It's going to feel like almost 40C in Toronto this weekend

There's a major subway closure in Toronto this weekend

Condo of the week: 15 Windermere Avenue