Rental of the week: 368 Osler Street

Derek Flack
Posted 6 hours ago
368 olser street

Derek Flack
Posted 6 hours ago
Toronto's rental market is a tough place right now. While real estate prices might be cooling down, monthly rent for apartments and condos is still sky high. Paying less than $1,000 a month is a major challenge these days. 

368 Osler StreetSplitting a two bedroom apartment is one way to look for savings, though even this tried and true method isn't always guaranteed. That's why this apartment at 368 Olser St. looks rather attractive at just under $2,000 a month.

368 Olser StreetIt's certainly not the lap of luxury, but a newly renovated above ground space with two bedrooms, in-suite laundry, and good transit access is tough to find at this price point. You'll need to get some stuff on the walls to make it feel homey, but there's certainly potential here.

368 Olser StreetThe listing oversells its proximity to new spots in the Junction Triangle, but the location does have lots to like given that it's close to both the Junction, the north side of the Junction Triangle, and Corso Italia

Specs
  • Address: 368 Osler St.
  • Apartment type: 2nd floor apartment
  • Rent: $1,990
  • Utilities: Included
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Street
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Unspecified
  • Pet friendly? Unspecified
368 Olser StreetGood For

I like this as a roommate scenario where one person pays a bit extra for the nicer bedroom, but it would of course also work for a couple looking for some extra space beyond a one bedroom.

368 Olser StreetMove On If

You hate riding the streetcar. While there are tons of amenities within walking distance of this place, you can bet that you'll be riding the 512 streetcar for longer trips. 

Lead photo by

Padmapper

