What's open and closed Canada Day 2017 in Toronto

What's open and closed on Canada Day 2017 in Toronto will help you plan for the busy day ahead. Whether you need to do some last minute shopping, are looking for something fun to do, or just want to pick up some brews, let this be your guide on July 1.

Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto.

General



Closed

Government offices

Banks

Libraries

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on its regular Saturday schedule.

Food



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Canada Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

LCBO

Beer Store

Open

For a complete list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village

CF Fairview Mall

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Sherway Gardens

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Open