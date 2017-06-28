City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 9 hours ago
open closed canada day toronto

What's open and closed Canada Day 2017 in Toronto

What's open and closed on Canada Day 2017 in Toronto will help you plan for the busy day ahead. Whether you need to do some last minute shopping, are looking for something fun to do, or just want to pick up some brews, let this be your guide on July 1.

Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto. 

General
 
Closed
  • Government offices
  • Banks
  • Libraries
  • Post offices
Open
  • The TTC will operate on its regular Saturday schedule.

Saks Food Hall Toronto

Saks Food Hall at the Eaton Centre is your destination for groceries on the holiday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Canada Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Rorschach Brewery

Bottle shops across the city will be open for Canada Day beer runs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
  • Beer Store
Open
  • For a complete list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Eaton Centre Toronto

The Eaton Centre will be one of the many malls open on July 1. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Sherway Gardens
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

Ripleys Toronto

Toronto's Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is one way to spend your day this Saturday. Photo by Andrew Williamson.

Attractions
 
Open
Lead photo by

Scott Wilton

