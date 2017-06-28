What's open and closed Canada Day 2017 in Toronto

What's open and closed on Canada Day 2017 in Toronto will help you plan for the busy day ahead. Whether you need to do some last minute shopping, are looking for something fun to do, or just want to pick up some brews, let this be your guide on July 1.
Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Government offices
- Banks
- Libraries
- Post offices
Open
- The TTC will operate on its regular Saturday schedule.
Saks Food Hall at the Eaton Centre is your destination for groceries on the holiday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food
Closed
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Canada Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Bottle shops across the city will be open for Canada Day beer runs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Drink
Closed
Open
- For a complete list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
The Eaton Centre will be one of the many malls open on July 1. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village
- CF Fairview Mall
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Sherway Gardens
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
Toronto's Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is one way to spend your day this Saturday. Photo by Andrew Williamson.
Attractions
Open