Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto real estate

The most expensive homes you can buy in Toronto right now

Luxury homes in Toronto are impressive properties located in some of the swankiest parts of the city. These multi-million dollar mansions might look like resorts, but are supposed to be single family dwellings. Ogle at these palaces, then head back to reality.

Here are the most expensive homes you can buy in Toronto right now.

10 Highland Ave ($22,000,000)

An acre of land plus a 17,000 square-foot house right in the heart of the city doesn't come cheap, especially when it also features pools, a wood-paneled library and a two-storey great hall.

16 High Point Rd ($19,380,000)

This nearly 34,000 square-foot house with an indoor pool is suitable for a Dragon's Den Dragon, so it should be good for you too.

61 The Bridle Path ($17,880,000)

This space age-looking home is super modern, so it might not be for everyone. But it's filled with light and is located on the tony Bridle Path. 

46 Forest Hill Rd ($16,800,000)

If the neighbourhood doesn't get you, this house's in-ground pool, wine room and plethora of lounges surely will.

229 Dunvegan Rd ($16,000,000)

For a cool $16 million, you can buy this midtown home with heated floors, a spiral staircase and a two-storey library.

Lead photo by

10 Highland Ave.

