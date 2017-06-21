The 6 swankiest condos you can buy in Toronto right now

Toronto's real estate market might be cooling down, but you'd never know it by looking at these properties that are currently on the market. These condos are all opulent in their own way and come with luxe amenities that'll make you feel like you're living in a hotel (in some cases, you would be).

Here are the 6 swankiest condos on sale in Toronto right now.

The most expensive condo in Toronto is still available for sale if you have $30+ million. It sits atop the Four Seasons and naturally, it's palatial. It even features an in-suite sauna with a skyline view.

What does $15 million get you in Toronto? A 6,300 square foot unit that looks like it's straight out of Downton Abbey thanks to its over-the-top finishes and grand-looking design.

This sub-penthouse unit in the Four Seasons is super modern-looking with lots of bright colours. It's also been on the market for a while and has dropped its price by $1 million since last year!

This corner suite is spread over 5,240 square feet and includes an 800 square foot, south-facing balcony, meaning you can always take selfies with the CN Tower.

Live your life perched at the top of the Shangri-La hotel in this two-storey penthouse unit that boasts stunning views of the city from its terrace in the sky.

This looks like the ultimate live-work space in the former Butterick Publishing House. At 6,000 square feet, there's plenty of room for activities.