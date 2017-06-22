Major road closures across Toronto this weekend

Road closures will be rolled out across Toronto tomorrow and Pride weekend begins in earnest. In addition to the festivities along Church and Yonge streets, there's also Jazz Festival closures, Pedestrian Sunday, and a TTC closure to boot.

Here's what you need to know to navigate the city this weekend.

Pride

The biggest event in Toronto this weekend features multiple marches and the main parade plus a street fair and a whole bunch of other events. We've already outlined the various parade routes, but here's the brass tacks on road closures:

Church Street Pride Festival, June 23-25

Church Street from Carlton Street to Hayden Street will be closed from Friday, June 23 at 6 p.m. to Monday, June 26 at 6 a.m. for the street festival.

Trans Pride March, Friday, June 23

The march will start at Church Street and proceed from Hayden to Bloor Street, west on Bloor Street, south on Yonge Street and east on Carlton Street to Allan Gardens. Roads along the route will be closed from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Pride and Remembrance Run, Saturday, June 24

Wellesley Street between Jarvis Street and Queen's Park Circle, and Queen's Park between College and Bloor Streets, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to noon for the run.

Dyke March, Saturday, June 24

The march will start at the intersection of Church and Hayden Streets, proceeding north to Bloor Street, west on Bloor Street, south on Yonge Street and east on Carlton Street to Allan Gardens. Roads affected will be closed from noon to 6 p.m., with the march itself from 2 to 5 p.m.

Pride Parade, Sunday, June 25

The parade will start at Church Street and Bloor Street East, proceed west on Bloor Street, south on Yonge Street and east on Dundas Street East to Victoria Street. A number of roads in the area will be closed for periods between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., with the parade itself taking place from 2 to 7 p.m.

Jazz Fest

The Toronto Police have release the following info in relation to Jazz Fest road closures:

On Saturday, June 24, 2017, the Jazz Festival will be moving their outdoor concerts to the Yorkville area until Sunday, July 2, 2017.



From Friday, June 23, 2017, 11:59 p.m. until Monday, June 26, 2017, 6 a.m. the following roads will be closed: Yorkville Avenue, from Bellair Street to 101 Yorkville Avenue and Bellair Street, from Yorkville Avenue to Cumberland Street.

From Monday, June 26, 2017, 6 a.m. until Monday, July 3, 2017, 6 a.m. the following roads will be closed: Hazelton Avenue, from Scollard Street to Yorkville Avenue.

Pedestrian Sundays

Being the last Sunday of the month, Kensington Market will be closed to vehicular traffic between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Pedestrian Sundays.

TTC Closures and Diversions

There's also a scheduled TTC subway closure this weekend. There will be no service on Line 3 Scarborough (McCowan to Kennedy stations) on June 24 and 25 due to life extension, track and infrastructure work.

Shuttle buses will operate between Scarborough Centre and Kennedy stations during this closure.

The TTC has also compiled a list of surface route diversion taking place this weekend. Leave a little bit of extra time to get around town this weekend, and happy Pride!