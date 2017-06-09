City
strawberry moon toronto

Full Strawberry Moon to rise over Toronto tonight

City
Derek Flack
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto hasn't been treated to the same quality of lunar events we witnessed in 2016, but tonight marks a good date to look skyward. At approximately 8:57 p.m., the full Strawberry Moon will take its place in the east-southeast sky. 

This one will be the opposite of a supermoon. Since it's at its furthest point from the Earth this year, some astronomers call this a mini-moon.

Still, if you make a point of watching it crest above the horizon, it'll look abnormally large thanks to what's known as the moon illusion. It'll also likely have a pinkish hue, though that has nothing to do with its name.

The Strawberry Moon references the growing season and the time when the eponymous fruit ripens, rather than any visual characteristics. It's easy to forget this when dust and various particles make the moon appear a pinkish orange as it hangs low on the horizon. 

Tonight's moonrise might not be a historic event, but there's an extra bit of celestial allure on offer as well. Provided clear skies continue, Saturn should be easily visible to the lower right of the moon. It's nearing the point at which it'll shine its brightest all year. 

As for spots to stargaze, your best bet is somewhere that has a clear east-facing view. That means the various parks around Humber Bay would make for an ideal place to take a stroll this evening.

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert

