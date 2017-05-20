This is what a $10 million cottage near Toronto looks like

City
cottage near torotno

Real estate in cottage country near Toronto isn't cheap, especially in spots like the Muskokas. These mega-mansions on the lake are all around $10 million and come with a range of amenities and boathouses bigger than most condos in the city.

Here's what a $10 million cottage near Toronto looks like.

$11,998,888 on Lake Joseph (top photo)

Okay, this one's a little over $10 million, but it comes with a 10-acre private island, three guest cabins, six bedrooms in the main house and a seven slip boathouse. 

cottage toronto

$10,800,000 on Lake Muskoka

This 11,000 square foot estate sits on 11 acres of land and features a spa with handmade heated marble floors, an indoor plunge pool and a hot tub that overlooks the lake. Why you would ever leave this place is beyond me.

cottage near toronto$10,000,000 on Lake Simcoe

You might want to build an in-ground pool if pick up this pad, which features 5,600 square feet of living space and a 132-foot waterfront.

toronto cottage real estate$9,699,000 on Lake Joseph

Lake Joseph is one of the swankiest spots in the Muskokas, so if you're into all that, check out this rustic-chic cottage with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

cottage toronto$8,500,000 on Lake Joseph

This waterfront palace is basically a steal, and it's advertised as being great for converting into a veritable compound, which makes sense considering it already has a full-size heli-port on site.

Lead photo by

Eagle Island

Load comments

