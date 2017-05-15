City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
weather toronto

It's going to hit 29 celsius this week in Toronto

Put away your parka and start preparing for summer. That's because it's finally warming up in Toronto.

According to an Environment Canada forecast, temperatures are expected to soar up to 29 C by this Wednesday. Best of all, it's also supposed to be sunny.

Temperatures should stay in the double digits all week in the city, with just a 40 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Let's hope it stays dry for the Victoria Day long weekend, also known as the unofficial start to summer. 

Take advantage of the weather and hit up a patio (be sure to check our patio guide for options), or venture to one of the many outdoor festivals on this week

