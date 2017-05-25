Presto cards just got a whole lot more useful for TTC riders

A lot more Torontonians might start using Presto passes soon. That's because, starting in June, you'll be able to load monthly TTC passes onto these shiny green cards that are now accepted across our transit system.

While this is good news for would-be Presto users, this update comes with a caveat: right now, only a limited number of June TTC passes are at Prestocard.ca.

"We are limiting the number of passes during this phase to a few thousand to provide us and Metrolinx with the opportunity to evaluate the customer experience," reads a notes on the TTC website.

"This will ensure we can provide the best possible product once we roll it out to a wider audience. We will keep customers informed when the number of TTC Monthly Passes on PRESTO will be increased throughout 2017 and 2018."

These passes cost the same as a monthly metropass. They're $146.25 for adults and $$116.75 for seniors.