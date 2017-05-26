City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC subway closure

TTC will close a chunk of Line 2 subway this weekend

City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As we reach the final weekend of May, there's another TTC subway closure to slog through. The central portion of Line 2 will be closed for maintenance on May 27 and 28.

There will be no subway service between St. George and Broadview stations as crews complete track work. Shuttle buses will operate between stations during the shutdown. 

ttc subway closureWhile Bay Station will be completely closed over the weekend, other stations will remain open to sell fares and connect to surface routes.

The TTC recommends that riders headed downtown from the east side consider taking the 504 streetcar from Broadview as a way to bypass the closure.

Regularly scheduled subway service will resume when the system opens on Monday, May 29.

Lead photo by

MrDanMofo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! Condo in former church goes for $400K over asking

Motion to kill city funding for Pride Toronto fails

TTC will close a chunk of Line 2 subway this weekend

TTC employees won't wear uniforms at Pride because of police

What a $5 million cottage near Toronto looks like

Toronto wants to fix dangerous Lake Shore bike path

Kensington Market is getting new bike lanes

Condo of the week: 38 Niagara Street