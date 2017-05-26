TTC will close a chunk of Line 2 subway this weekend

As we reach the final weekend of May, there's another TTC subway closure to slog through. The central portion of Line 2 will be closed for maintenance on May 27 and 28.

There will be no subway service between St. George and Broadview stations as crews complete track work. Shuttle buses will operate between stations during the shutdown.

While Bay Station will be completely closed over the weekend, other stations will remain open to sell fares and connect to surface routes.

The TTC recommends that riders headed downtown from the east side consider taking the 504 streetcar from Broadview as a way to bypass the closure.

Regularly scheduled subway service will resume when the system opens on Monday, May 29.