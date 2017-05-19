Toronto is getting streetcar safety murals

Part of King Street West could look a lot different this fall if city council approves the King Street Pilot project.

This plan aims to prioritize public transit (streetcars) over private vehicles by limiting through traffic on this busy downtown thoroughfare.

It'll also include streetcar safety murals. These will not only beautify the streetscape, but they'll also replace serve to repurpose the existing transit shelters, according to the King Street Pilot plans.

The streetcar safety mural project, by Wysp Creative's Lucas DeClavasio and Andrew Patterson, won last year's $5,000 NXT City Prize.

"We're thrilled to be able to move the Streetcar Safety Murals forward," says Chief Planner Jennifer Keesmaat, who led the prize jury, in a news release.

"It highlights the importance of transit in the fabric of the city, improves safety, and creates a platform for art/beautification. Integrating it into our pilot is about listening to and acting on ideas from young people in our city."