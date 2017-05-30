City
Toronto ranked one of the most expensive cities for commuters

Toronto ranked one of the top 10 most expensive cities for commutes according to Mapping the World's Prices 2017, an annual report from  Deutsche Bank, which came out earlier this month.

The reports ranks 47 cities around the world on a variety of metrics, including monthly salary (Toronto ranked 21), the price of beer in a neighbourhood pub (23), and the price of a ticket to the movies (25).

Perhaps most problematically, we ranked number 10 on the monthly public transport ticket index, right behind Melbourne Australia, which isn't too surprising considering we have one of the most expensive public transit passes in the world. 

Topping this particular category was London, followed by Dublin, Auckland, New York City, and Tokyo. 

Sean Go

