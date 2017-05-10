City
Amy Grief
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
luxury real estate toronto

Toronto ranked hottest luxury real estate market in the world

City
Amy Grief
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto has been ranked the hottest real estate market in the world, according to Christie’s International Real Estate’s fifth annual luxury real estate report.

According to the report, the growth of the luxury real estate market was relatively flat in 2016, but many of the hottest, or fastest growing real estate markets in world, were in Canada. On average, Christie's defines luxury properties as homes with a starting price of $2.1 million.

In terms of the top performing luxury markets (the Luxury Index), Hong Kong took the number one spot, while Toronto ranked ninth. But we faired better on Christie's Luxury Thermometer. 

"In contrast to the Luxury Index, which evaluates overall prices and relative “luxuriousness” of a market, the Luxury Thermometer rankings evaluate both growth and demand, and answer the elusive question: 'Where is the world’s hottest luxury housing market?'" reads the report.

The answer: Toronto. "Already-hot prime property market Toronto soared to the top of this year’s Luxury Thermometer rankings, with almost double the number of million-dollar-plus sales recorded versus the previous year," says the report. Victoria ranked second

This shouldn't be too surprising considering the state of our local market in 2016. It'll be interesting to look at how we fair in next year's report once the Fair Housing Plan is in place.

Lead photo by

120 Inglewood Drive

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto ranked hottest luxury real estate market in the world

What the old Globe and Mail building looks like right now

The ROM is about to do something it hasn't done in 10 years

House of the week: 38 Van Dusen Boulevard

10 things that you just don't do in Toronto

10 quirky things you might not know about Toronto

Creepy clown-filled house now for sale near Toronto

5 things you didn't know were underground in Toronto