summer weather toronto

This summer in Toronto could be warmer than usual

We might not be having the most pleasant spring in Toronto, with cold weather and lots and lots of rain. But apparently, that doesn't mean hope is lost for this summer.

According to a senior climatologist with Environment Canada we could still be in for a warmer than average summer. 

The official summer forecast will come out next week on June 1, but already, things are looking up.

However, as CBC notes, all the rain we've been getting has created a breeding ground for mosquitos. If you got out of the city this weekend, you probably saw (or felt) swarms of them buzzing about.

Keith Armstrong

