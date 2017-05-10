Rental of the week: 27 Spruce Hill Road

Despite recent measures by the provincial government to dissuade house flipping by foreign investors, the rental market is still heavily populated with recently purchased homes used as income properties. With house prices this hot, everyone wants to get in on the action.

That can be a good thing for renters in the market for nicer apartments, particularly in the two-plus bedroom range. This Beaches rental is a prime example of this, having been purchased last year and listed for rent a few days ago.

While your furniture may or may not be as nice as what's featured in the staged photos, it's obvious that this is a place made for professional types who've acquired enough stuff to fill a home (rather than a tiny apartment).

This place is well outfitted, with in-suite laundry, a spacious kitchen, a nice-looking deck and a private parking spot. Throw in the fact that it's a five minute walk to the beach, and you have a very attractive pad.

Specs

Address: 27 Spruce Hill Rd.

Apartment type: Semi-detached house

Rent: $2,450

Utilities: Not specified

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1 private space

Laundry? In-suite

Outdoor space? Backyard and deck

Pet friendly? Not specified

Good For

This would work well for 1) a couple with a decent income hoping to ride out the current state of the real estate market, 2) two professional roommates who love the proximity to the beach, or 3) a young family who needs ample space.

Move On If

You just don't need the space. This rental has two decent-sized bedrooms and a third room that could work as one. That's more than most people need.