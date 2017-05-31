Rental of the week: 165 Bathurst Street

The term "studio apartment" tends to be abused on apartment listing sites. Pretty much any unit without a bedroom gets this description, when in fact a studio should infer ample space to establish a live/work setup.

This apartment near Queen and Bathurst doesn't suffer from misidentification: it's a sizeable warehouse space with separate kitchen area that could double as a residence and work studio thanks to its tall ceilings and open layout.

Of course, it doesn't come cheap. Both the location and the size contribute to a listing price that will surely drive away many people in the market for a studio space. Still, you get the sense that someone will be drawn in by the exposed wood ceilings, modern kitchen and loft sensibility.

Specs

Address: 165 Bathurst St.

Apartment type: Studio

Rent: $1,635

Utilities: Included

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: No

Laundry? In building

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? Yes

Good For

Someone who has always wanted a loft space but can't afford to buy a condo or rent in a high-end building like the Candy Factory.

Move On If

You need a bedroom. The living area in this apartment can easily accommodate a bed, couch and workspace, but there isn't any privacy here.