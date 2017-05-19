Queen Street is closing down for Eaton Centre bridge removal

You'll want to avoid Queen Street, between Yonge and Bay streets, this weekend if you're driving a car. That's because this section of the street will be shut down to traffic as work crews remove the Eaton Centre's existing sky bridge.

The closure starts at 11 p.m. tonight (Friday, May 19) and extends until Monday, May 22 at 5 a.m. According to the City of Toronto "eastbound traffic on Queen Street will be diverted at Bay Street while westbound traffic will be diverted at Yonge Street."

What this means is that there will be considerable backlogs leading up to the diversionary points. Even if you're not trying to pass through Yonge and Bay, it'd be a good idea to give the area a wide berth if you want to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

On the bright side, pedestrians will have access to area, except for brief periods when crews do crane hoisting work.

Once the bridge is removed, the second floor connection to The Bay / Saks from the Eaton Centre will be out of commission until a fancy new bridge is installed in the fall.