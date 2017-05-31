12 photos of Toronto's stunning sunset and double rainbow last night
Weather in the Toronto yesterday ran the gamut from sunny and beautiful to dark and stormy outside.
After a brief afternoon downpour, the city was treated to a stunning sunset and a double rainbow, making conditions perfect for an after dinner stroll.
Later, however, the weather turned and we were pounded with a thunderstorm - though with all the lightening, it was still pretty beautiful.
According to Environment Canada, we could be in for a similar series of events today, so get your cameras ready.
