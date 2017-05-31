City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
sunset photo toronto

12 photos of Toronto's stunning sunset and double rainbow last night

Weather in the Toronto yesterday ran the gamut from sunny and beautiful to dark and stormy outside.

After a brief afternoon downpour, the city was treated to a stunning sunset and a double rainbow, making conditions perfect for an after dinner stroll.

Later, however, the weather turned and we were pounded with a thunderstorm - though with all the lightening, it was still pretty beautiful.

According to Environment Canada, we could be in for a similar series of events today, so get your cameras ready.

A post shared by Chiara (@chiaraburdo) on

A post shared by Nathan Zen (@nathanzen) on

A post shared by ONETW3NTY (@onetw3nty) on

A post shared by Morgan Hoffman (@morganhoff) on

A post shared by Evka Rodinova (@evishkar) on

A post shared by Kasia Gora (@kasia_gora9) on

A post shared by Barb Simkova (@bsimkova) on

Lead photo by

@stephlanderss

