City
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pawsway toronto

PawsWay is closing sprawling space by Toronto's waterfront

Toronto dog and cat lovers will soon have one less place to bring their pets on a date night.

The PawsWay, a shockingly big facility on Queens Quay that features a pet museum, cafe and space to let your pets roam free and play together, is permanently closing on September 5.

Open for just shy of 10 years, PawsWay was meant to be a place for dog meetups and a convenient spot to bring your critter and burn off energy during the winter months. 

It was also home to drop in classes and very specific training courses like cat agility and promoted pet well being as well as responsible pet care. 

The Purina Pawsway will remain open for regular hours and programming until September 4. 

