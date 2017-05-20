City
Posted 4 hours ago
free parking toronto

Free parking in Toronto this Monday for Victoria Day

Posted 4 hours ago
Fireworks and drone light shows aren't the only reasons to celebrate this Victoria Day long weekend. The Toronto Police Service just announced that parking on the street will be free all day this holiday Monday.

While pay and display parking metres will still technically be functional, make sure to save your money as parking enforcement officers will not be enforcing pay parking regulations, nor any parking rules that specifically apply to Mondays.

That means vehicles won't be ticketed for failing to pay the parking meter nor will cars be ticketing for idling on routes that are normally no parking zones during the weekday rush hour.

Of course, this isn't an excuse to start breaking general motor vehicle or parking laws so please park and drive sensibly.

