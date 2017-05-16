New bike sharing service launching in Toronto

Toronto is about to get another bike sharing service that'll make it easier than ever to cycle around the city.

Dropbike is the country's first dock-less bike sharing system, and it's coming to the city this summer.

How does it work? First you find a ride via the Dropbike smartphone app, then you scan a QR code to receive the combination to unlock it.

Next you ride your bike all over the city and park it at what Dropbike is calling "havens," which are artificial zones in public spaces, marked on the app.

A post shared by Christina Moro (@chrmoro) on May 9, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

This is the cheapest bike rental option of its kind, with rentals starting at $1 per hour (that's likely to go up in the future, though). Dropbike also hopes to partner with community and neighbourhood groups to get everyone involved from a grassroots level.

Thousands of orange bikes are arriving within the next few weeks, according to the Dropbike website, so keep your eyes peeled for them.