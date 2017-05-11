City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc closure

There's a major TTC subway closure on Line 2 this weekend

City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's almost the weekend, and you know what that means! It's time to prepare for another TTC subway closure. For the first time this year, the central portion of Line 2 will be closed for maintenance, but the good news is, it's only for one day.

There will be no subway service between St. George and Broadview stations on Saturday, May 13 as crews complete track work. Shuttle buses will operate between stations during the shutdown. 

ttc subway closureThe TTC recommends that riders headed downtown from the east side consider taking the 504 streetcar from Broadview as a way to work around the closure. 

Regularly scheduled subway service will resume when the system opens on Sunday at 8 a.m. That means there's no excuse to skip visiting mom on Mother's Day. Remember to bring flowers!

Lead photo by

saphoto co

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

There's a major TTC subway closure on Line 2 this weekend

Toronto electricity prices could soon go way up

Condo of the week: 1 Market Street

Air Canada is replacing Aeroplan and people are losing it

Sporting Life 10K road closures in Toronto for 2017

Toronto Zoo shut down after workers go on strike

Rental of the week: 27 Spruce Hill Road

Bacteria levels in Toronto's harbour approach all time high