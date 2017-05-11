There's a major TTC subway closure on Line 2 this weekend

It's almost the weekend, and you know what that means! It's time to prepare for another TTC subway closure. For the first time this year, the central portion of Line 2 will be closed for maintenance, but the good news is, it's only for one day.

There will be no subway service between St. George and Broadview stations on Saturday, May 13 as crews complete track work. Shuttle buses will operate between stations during the shutdown.

The TTC recommends that riders headed downtown from the east side consider taking the 504 streetcar from Broadview as a way to work around the closure.

Regularly scheduled subway service will resume when the system opens on Sunday at 8 a.m. That means there's no excuse to skip visiting mom on Mother's Day. Remember to bring flowers!