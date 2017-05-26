Kensington Market is getting new bike lanes

Toronto's bike lane network is getting another boost now that Kensington Market will become the latest neighbourhood to get a new batch of counterflow bike lanes.

According to Metro, the bike lanes will run from Queen Street to College Street using Denison Avenue and Bellevue Avenue.

City Council just unanimously approved our new bike lanes on Denison & Bellevue in Kensington Market and Queen W. Safer riding coming soon! — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) May 24, 2017

Councillor Joe Cressy explained to Metro that these lanes are part of a bigger plan to connect College to Richmond and Simcoe, eventually connecting Bloor Street all the way to the waterfront.

This part of Toronto is one of the busiest areas for cyclists, with Kensington being a major zone for car, pedestrian and bike traffic.

Cressy says he hopes to see the lanes installed this summer.